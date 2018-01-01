Type with your Voice in any language
Use the magic of speech recognition to write emails and documents in Google Chrome.
Dictation accurately transcribes your speech to text in real time. You can add paragraphs, punctuation marks, and even smileys using voice commands.Launch Dictation Voice Commands
Voice Dictation - Type with your Voice
Dictation can recognize and transcribe popular languages including English, Español, Français, Italiano, Português, हिन्दी, தமிழ், اُردُو, বাংলা, ગુજરાતી, ಕನ್ನಡ, and more. See full list of supported languages.
You can add new paragraphs, punctuation marks, smileys and other special characters using simple voice commands. For instance, say "New line" to move the cursor to the next list or say "Smiling Face" to insert :-) smiley. See list of supported voice commands.
Dictation uses Google Speech Recognition to transcribe your spoken words into text. It stores the converted text in your browser locally and no data is uploaded anywhere. Learn more.
Contact
amit@labnol.org
System Requirements
Google Chrome
Windows/Mac/Linux
Internet Connection